Bryan Scott Miller

WALDORF, Md. – On March 17, officers were working a federally funded grant sponsored by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and part of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. An officer observed a violation in the area of Billingsley Road near St. Charles Parkway and initiated a traffic stop.

Upon approaching the driver, the odor of burnt marijuana was detected.

Upon further investigation, a loaded firearm was recovered from inside the truck and suspected marijuana was located.

The driver, Bryan Scott Miller, 42, of Virginia, was arrested and charged with transporting a firearm in a vehicle and having a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

On March 17, a district court commissioner released Miller from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Sgt. J. Morales investigated.

