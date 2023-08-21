Bystander Fights Erupt At Youth Football Game At Lancaster Park, Police Deploy OC Spray

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Sunday, August 20, 2023, at approximately 2:18pm fights involving bystanders erupted during a youth (U14) football game being held at the Lancaster Park in Lexington Park, MD. The initial response involved several police units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police. The fights continued and officers deployed OC spray to stop the fighting and disperse the crowd.

Due to the size of the crowd and continued fighting, assistance was requested from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The situation was brought under control prior to their arrival, and they were canceled.

Investigation continues into the incident for possible criminal charges against the involved parties. As of this date, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact DFC Alvey #275 at 301-475- 4200 ext. 8107 or email her at Artina.alvey@stmaryscountymd.gov .