PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Economic Development is now offering the opportunity for local businesses and tourism destinations to apply for inclusion in the 2024-25 Calvert County Visitors Guide.

The biennial Calvert County Visitors Guide aims to promote Calvert County, Maryland, as a destination for worldwide travelers. The guide features information on local charter boats, marinas, boat ramps, campgrounds, golf courses, antique stores, museums, dining, accommodations and biking/hiking trails as well as a listing of major annual events.

Businesses and attractions that were listed previously do not need to submit this form. Businesses and attractions that have not previously been listed in the visitors guide and would like to be considered are encouraged to fill out an application no later than Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Visit www.VisitCalvert.com/VisitorsGuideApplication for the application and guidelines.

View the 2022-23 Visitors Guide at www.VisitCalvert.com/VisitorsGuide for information on the county’s diverse attractions, alluring accommodations, charming restaurants, unique shops, water-focused activities, breweries, wineries, parks, events and more.

For questions or more information about the Department of Economic Development, Calvert County visitor sites and attractions and the services available to assist county businesses, call 410-535-4583, email info@choosecalvert.com or visit www.ChooseCalvert.com.