Calvert Association Of Student Council's 5K Run For A Cure To Be Held In June

Credit: CASC

OWINGS, Md. – This June, the Calvert Association of Student Councils (CASC) will be hosting a 5k Fun Run to benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Now, you may have a bunch of questions here: What is CASC? What should I expect to see at the event? Where and when? How can I take part in this cool opportunity?

For starters, what is CASC? Well, for starters the Calvert Association of Student Councils is a student government group comprised of student leaders from all across Calvert County who want to promote positive change, youth leadership, advocacy and service in our community and beyond. “Through meetings, outreach projects, and leadership training, our peer-to-peer network of students empower each other to build a better future and voice our generations concerns” says CASC President Grace Minakowski, “The CASC 5k: Run for a Cure is a completely student organized and run project, with students ranging from sixth graders to seniors collaborating to hammer out the details and spread the word.” These student leaders want to make a positive impact on the world around them, and this Fun Run is a step in the right direction.

Now that you know about CASC, the next thing you’re asking yourself is what should I expect to see at this event? The event itself takes place on June 10th at Northern High School. Beginning at 11am, the event contains lots of fun activities and yard games, good concessions, upbeat music, good vibes and of course the run itself. “CASC is committed to giving back to the community at large.” says Minakowski, “Not only is this run a mode of bringing Calvert families together for an afternoon of fun and fitness, but also seeing as many CASC members, as well as members of our community, have had family members affected by the undignified cancer treatment process. We felt this was an important cause to support.” CASC prides themselves on bringing positive and impactful change to our community and this event is one of their biggest and most significant yet! “This project is a first-of-its-kind for this organization!”

And now, how can I take part in this cool opportunity? It’s quite simple, just show up and be ready to run!! Admission to the event costs $18 for adults, $10 for students, and free for kids 7 and under. The best part? All of the admission funds go towards benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation! So you just show up, pay the admission fee, and go enjoy a day of fun for a good cause!!

So, what are you waiting for? Come out, join the young leaders of CASC in supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation, and run to help find a cure! You’re not going to want to miss this first-of-its-kind event!