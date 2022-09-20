PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On Tuesday, September 13th, the Calvert County Commissioners gave a proclamation recognizing Constitution Week 2022, a week that officially marks the 235th anniversary of the drafting of the United States Constitution by the Constitutional Convention.

For those who are unaware, Constitution Week is a celebration honoring the Constitution, the most important document in the history of the United States.

It is celebrated annually during the week of September 17th through September 23rd.

The goals of this holiday are to remind Americans of their responsibility to honor and defend the Constitution and encourage the study of the Constitution as well as the history that led to its creation.

The commemoration was presented by Commissioner Chris J. Gadway and was accepted by two representatives from the Daughters of the American Revolution, Laurie McBrarity and Carol Record.

“We are very grateful to the county for doing this, all we want to say is thank you”, said McBrarity in response to the commemoration.

We also heard a few words from Calvert County State’s Attorney Bob Harvey.

“In my job as State’s Attorney, the Constitution literally defines everything I do. It guarantees the people the right to have an attorney, the right to remain silent and not incriminate oneself, the right to have a trial by jury, and the right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures…It defines the role of government in our day-to-day lives and ensures what Abraham Lincoln said 150 years ago; the government of the people, by the people, for the people…”

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com.