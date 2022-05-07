PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners presented scholarship awards to three well-deserving individuals during the Calvert County Government Employee Recognition Committee (ERC) annual scholarship program.

The first award was a $1,500 college scholarship to Huntingtown High School Student Judith Oller. Judith is a dependent of Grace Oller with the Calvert County Office on Aging, Department of Community Resources.

The second award was a $750 college scholarship to Huntingtown High School Student Gabrielle Fox. Gabrielle is a dependent of Rona Marie Hays with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

The third award was a $750 college scholarship to Calvert High School Student Alaina D’Agostino. Alaina is a dependent of Candice D’Agostino with the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse.

All three students received their scholarships following a rigorous application process and ERC judging.

The annual scholarship is sponsored by the ERC with money raised through fundraising efforts conducted throughout the year.

Congratulations, Judith, Gabrielle and Alaina – we wish you well in your studies!