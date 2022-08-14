Calvert Commissioners Presents CCPS Teacher Of The Year Award

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners presented Rachael Ulmer this year’s Calvert County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year Award.

Rachael has worked in the Calvert County Public School system for five years as an English Language Arts teacher at Huntingtown High School.

Besides serving as a role model for students and teachers alike, Rachael also established a student-led writing center which encourages peer relationships and fosters the importance of reading and writing.

Congratulations and thank you for your hard work and dedication, Rachael!