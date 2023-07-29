Calvert County Announces New Director Of Public Works

John A. “JR” Cosgrove Jr.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce John A. “JR” Cosgrove Jr., has been appointed as the director of the Calvert County Department of Public Works.

Cosgrove is a dedicated and effective leader with more than 22 years of experience in engineering, project management, formulating proposals, overseeing budgets, coordinating capital projects and executing project bids. As director, Cosgrove is responsible for Water and Sewer, Solid Waste and Recycling, Highway Maintenance, General Services, Capital Projects, Project Management and Inspections, Fleet Maintenance, Mosquito Control, Real Property Management and mailroom operations. The department provides technical engineering, construction management, maintenance and operations services.

“It is a pleasure to announce this appointment and recognize the hard work and dedication JR has provided to Calvert County,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “JR has distinguished himself through his hard work and critical thinking and has served Calvert County and our citizens honorably. I look forward to many years of collaboration as we continue to work for the best interest of Calvert County and our residents.”

“During his time with Calvert County Government, JR has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, dedication and a commitment to serving our community,” said County Administrator Mark Willis. “His experience has proven invaluable in tackling various challenges and driving effective solutions. We have full confidence in his ability to lead Public Works with excellence and continue to enhance the county’s infrastructure.”

Cosgrove holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Maryland and became a Maryland Professional Engineer in 2006. He began his tenure with Calvert County Government as the Public Works division chief of capital projects before being promoted to deputy director in 2020. He has served as the acting director of Public Works since January 2023.

Prior to joining Calvert County Government in 2018, Cosgrove mastered his professional skills working for a private engineering firm in Calvert County. For 18 years, he worked completing commercial and residential design plans, executing project bids and coordinating projects cross departmentally between engineering and survey teams. Cosgrove is a seventh-generation farmer in the county, and he owns and operates a farm in St. Leonard with his wife. His family has resided in the county since the late 1600s, and Cosgrove is actively involved in the community through multiple agricultural volunteer organizations.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.