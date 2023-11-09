Calvert County Announces Veterans Day 2023 Schedule

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in observance of Veterans Day. In addition:

· The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal hours of operation on Friday, Nov. 10.

· The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed Friday, Nov. 10.

· The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open Friday, Nov. 10, with normal operating hours.

· Calvert County senior centers will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered. Meal delivery is set to resume on Monday, Nov. 13.

· All community centers will be closed Friday, Nov. 10.

· There will be no county bus service Friday, Nov. 10. Regular service will resume Saturday, Nov. 11.

· Calvert Library locations will be closed Friday, Nov. 10. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at Calvertlibrary.info/using-the-library/activity/read/.

· The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed Friday, Nov. 10. Animal Control Officers will be available for emergencies at 410-535-3491.

· The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours on Friday, Nov. 10. For more information on Veterans Day (observed) Lecture Series, please visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com. On Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 active duty military and veterans will receive free admission to the museum.

· Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal hours on Friday, Nov. 10, but is closed to the public Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday Nov. 12, due to a swim meet. Kings Landing Pool and Cove Point Pool are closed for the 2023 season.

· All recreation parks including Dunkirk District Park, Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park, Hallowing Point Park and Cove Point Park will be open with normal fall hours on Friday, Nov. 10.

· Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Friday, Nov. 10, with normal hours.

· Flag Ponds Nature Park and Kings Landing Park will be open with regular hours on Friday, Nov 10. Fall hours started in September for Flag Ponds Nature Park and the park is closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Sanctuary nature center remains closed due to fire damage however the trails are open. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

· Breezy Point Beach closed for the season on Oct. 31 and will reopen for the season in May 2024.

