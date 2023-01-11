Calvert County Board Of Commissioners Recognizes The 30th Anniversary Of Project Echo

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – At their January 10th meeting, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners gave a proclamation recognizing the 30th Anniversary of Project Echo.

Founded by the Ecumenical Council of Calvert County in the year 1992, the Ecumenical Council for the Homeless (ECHO) was created as a task force to set up a homeless shelter for the homeless in Calvert County.

In 1993, they became an official non-profit organization and opened a 16-bed shelter for homeless individuals and their families. It would later expand to 38 beds and include food, a family-friendly environment, and a wide range of other services and programs.

Their service has also expanded to include emergency services for those suffering from addiction and trauma and transitional housing programs for families and others sharing a living space.

In 2017, they opened a thrift shop where they would sell donations of clothes and household items to raise money to support the homeless.

Those in attendance included Kirk Swain, President of Project Echo’s Board of Directors, Henry Sherman, Project Echo’s former President, Julie Fuller, Project Echo’s upcoming Vice President, Lori Heron, Project Echo’s Executive Director who has been with the organization for 30 years, and many others.

Commissioner Mike Hart presented the proclamation recognizing Project Echo’s years of service to the community.

“Now, therefore, be it proclaimed by the Board of County Commissioners of Calvert County that we urge the citizens of Calvert County to join in celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Project Echo. Be it further proclaimed that the Board of County Commissioners expresses sincere gratitude for the outstanding work that Project Echo does for so many citizens of Calvert County.”