Calvert County Celebrates National 4-H Week, Recognizing The Impact Of 4-H Youth In The Community

Pictured: The Board of County Commissioners present a proclamation recognizing National 4-H Week, Oct. 1-7, 2023, to local 4-H volunteers and participants.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) designated Oct. 1-7, 2023 as National 4-H Week. Citizens are encouraged to recognize and support the needs of 4-H youth in our community. The BOCC also commends all Calvert County 4-H members, volunteers and staff for providing leadership, commitment and opportunities to build a bright, healthy future for all citizens in Calvert County and beyond.

National 4-H Week showcases the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people and highlights the remarkable 4-H youth in Calvert County who work each day to positively impact those around them. In Calvert County, 4-H has helped thousands of youth to become confident, independent, resilient and compassionate leaders. 4-H’s network of 600,000 volunteers and 3,500 professionals provides caring and supportive mentoring to all 4-H’ers, helping them to grow into true leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries. Every hour of guidance and every dollar invested in 4-H youth development programs enables youth to reach their full potential in a diverse society, developing life skills for all seasons of life.

Maryland 4-H is delivered by the University of Maryland Extension, the research and outreach arm of the University of Maryland’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.