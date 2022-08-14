PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — In their first meeting for August, the Calvert County Commissioners took a moment to recognize the start of National Black Business Month.

For those who might not know, National Black Business Month began as a way to recognize black-owned businesses and their contributions to American society.

The month was started in August 2004 by an engineer named Frederick E. Jordan Sr. and Historian John William Templeton.

According to the US Census Bureau, there are over two million companies and businesses operated by African-American owners.

Almost half of these businesses are in fields such as healthcare, maintenance, and various personal services.

All together, black-owned businesses make up about 10% of American businesses and companies.

The commemoration began with Julie Oberg, the Economic Director of Calvert County, introducing a group of black business owners to the commissioners.

These business owners included:

Chris Banks with Exit One Stop Realty, Nate Pope with Chesapeake Windsail Cruises, Joe Hill with the Calvert County Minority Business Association, and Treasure Thomas with My Mustard Seed.

The commemoration was presented by Commissioner Steve Weems, who encouraged the local Calvert County Government, as well as other local governments, to continue to empower black-owned businesses and “that the Board of County Commissioners urges every citizen to support our black-owned businesses.”

The full video can be found at https://calvertcounty.granicus.com/player/clip/1642?view_id=24&redirect=true.

