Pictured: The Board of County Commissioners present proclamations to each student who participated in the NLSC: Andrew Wroten; Tyler Smith; Logan Kinner; William Walton; Thomas Marshall; Maxwell Brexler; Jessica Cecil; Nathan Hawley; Jaydin Johnson.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulated nine local high school students and graduates for their participation in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC), June 19-23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Students of Calvert County Public Schools’ Career and Technology Academy (CTA) represented the best in the nation in demonstrating exceptional occupational and leadership skills:

• Jessica Cecil, Jaydin Johnson and Nathan Hawley (class of 2024) imagined, designed, implemented and presented a community service project that provided Narcan education in partnership with the Calvert County Health Department to bring awareness to the impacts of the opioid epidemic.

• Andrew Wroten, Logan Kinner and Tyler Smith (class of 2024) competed in the Teamworks Construction Building competition as part of a team of four skilled tradespeople which finished first place in the state at the Maryland State Competition.

• William Walton (class of 2023) who completed the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Plumbing program at CTA in addition to being in a Registered Youth Apprenticeship program, competed in the HVAC competition and finished fifth in the nation.

• Maxwell Brexler (class of 2023) who completed the Automotive Service Technologies program at CTA, competed in the Power Equipment Technologies competition after finishing first place at the Maryland State Competition.

• Thomas Marshall (class of 2024) competed in the Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair competition and finished ninth in the nation.

Congratulations and best wishes to the students for their hard work and success at the 2023 SkillsUSA NLSC!