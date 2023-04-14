Calvert County Commissioners Designated April 2023 As Child Abuse Prevention Month

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Calvert County seeks to raise awareness of child abuse prevention and support for children who have suffered abuse. The Calvert County Child Advocacy Team reports that many of the youngest and most vulnerable citizens seek out support each year for abuse through our child advocacy center. Effective child abuse prevention and support efforts for child victims and families succeed because of partnerships created among local law enforcement, human service agencies, legal experts, health care providers, mental health experts and other agencies dedicated to improving the lives of children.

Citizens are encouraged to join community agencies, medical and mental health providers, elected officials, schools, and businesses to increase their collaboration with the Calvert County Child Advocacy Team in support of child victims of maltreatment and to prevent child abuse and strengthen the community in which we live.