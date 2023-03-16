Calvert County Commissioners Designated March 2023 As Good Sportsmanship Month

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated March 2023 as Good Sportsmanship Month.

Sports are a major social force that influences both American and Maryland culture, creating space to foster the development of character and life skills that will help players thrive throughout their academic and professional careers.

Good sportsmanship promotes inclusion and combats bullying by providing a safe and healthy environment where players learn value, respect, fairness, integrity, responsibility and perseverance.

Coaches, players and fans at all levels should promote good sportsmanship and foster the development of physical fitness and positive personal growth for athletes of all ages and abilities.

Citizens are encouraged to always promote fair play, good etiquette and good character within the community, both in and out of sports.