Calvert County Commissioners Honor Wrestling, Discus, And Shot Put State Champions

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Tuesday July 12, the Calvert County Board of Commissioners kicked off their first meeting of the month by recognizing the newly crowned 2022 High School Wrestling, Discus, and Shot Put State Champions.

The two Wrestling State Champions were from Northern High School, Brianna Holcomb and Emma Hardeman. They both won their titles at the Maryland State Wrestling Championships at the Show Place Arena on Saturday March 5th.

Holcomb claimed the state title in the 125-pound division when she defeated Boonsboro High School’s Amelia Milkus in convincing fashion with a score of 7-0. Hardeman won her state title in the 120-pound by defeating Lexi Pabon in a close match with a score of 2-1.

The Discus and Shot Put state champions were from Huntingtown High School. The shot put thrower was Adam Szatanek and the discus thrower was Aiden Walker. Both young men won their titles at the 2021-2022 Maryland 3A State Track and Field Championship.

Szatanek won the state title with an incredible distance of over 58 feet, the sixth farthest discus throw of all time in DMV. This performance earned him a spot on the Washington Post Track & Field 1st Team All-Met. Walker won his state title with a distance of almost 163 feet.

The champions were brought before the commissioners to be rewarded for their achievements, as well as to provide some information on what they plan to do next in life.

