Calvert County Commissioners Presents 2023 Calvert SECAC Staff Appreciation Award To Instructors

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners presented the 2023 Calvert SECAC Staff Appreciation Award to the following instructors with the Calvert County Public School System: Desmond Creek, Allison Switzer, Gwen DeHenzel, Kimberly Jackson, Denise Lennon, Elizabeth Taby and John Prince.

Calvert County acknowledges the significance of parental or guardian involvement in their child’s education. The Calvert Special Education Citizens’ Advisory Committee (SECAC) provides a platform for parents or guardians to directly provide feedback and input to the director of special education and the Calvert County Board of Education.

Citizens are invited to express gratitude to these educators and support staff of Calvert County Public Schools for their dedicated service to children with disabilities. Congratulations and best wishes!

Joseph Cormier, Desmond Creek, Allison Switzer, Gwen DeHenzel, Kimberly Jackson, Denise Lennon, Elizabeth Taby and John Prince accepted the proclamation with Calvert County Public Schools administrative staff and colleagues.