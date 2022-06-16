Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new businesses:

New Businesses

Benedict Metal Works

231 Bugeye Square

Prince Frederick

240-545-1100

Dunkirk Aesthetics

8191 Jennifer Lane

Owings

202-466-7546

Beautifully Dazzled

Lusby

410-622-5030

Alissa’s Custom Creations

Chesapeake Beach

877-396-1356

Smith & Son’s Roadside Assistance

Owings

443-532-2153

High-Lev Paintball

Lusby

443-624-5516

Dazzling Deesigns

Saint Leonard

443-404-4283

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.

