Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new businesses:
New Businesses
231 Bugeye Square
Prince Frederick
240-545-1100
8191 Jennifer Lane
Owings
202-466-7546
Lusby
410-622-5030
Alissa’s Custom Creations
Chesapeake Beach
877-396-1356
Smith & Son’s Roadside Assistance
Owings
443-532-2153
High-Lev Paintball
Lusby
443-624-5516
Saint Leonard
443-404-4283
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.
