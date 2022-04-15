Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new businesses:

New Businesses

Lilac & Spruce Designs

Huntingtown

301-979-0115

Big Lots

765 N. Solomons Island Road

Prince Frederick

443-295-3282

You Are Beautiful Lash Extensions

65 Duke St., Suite 208

Prince Frederick

540-424-7091

Pho Town & Grill

746 N. Prince Frederick Blvd.

Prince Frederick

443-295-7409

Heart to Home

Lusby

443-699-6631

ULTA Beauty

845 N. Solomons Island Road

Prince Frederick

443-295-3924

Mind Your Own Box

Lusby

443-404-5519

Wisteria Hills Apothecary

Prince Frederick

757-927-3342

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.