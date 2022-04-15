Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses
Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents. 

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new businesses:

New Businesses

Lilac & Spruce Designs
Huntingtown
301-979-0115

Big Lots
765 N. Solomons Island Road
Prince Frederick
443-295-3282

You Are Beautiful Lash Extensions
65 Duke St., Suite 208
Prince Frederick
540-424-7091

 Pho Town & Grill
746 N. Prince Frederick Blvd.
Prince Frederick
443-295-7409 

Heart to Home
Lusby
443-699-6631

ULTA Beauty
 845 N. Solomons Island Road
 Prince Frederick
 443-295-3924

 Mind Your Own Box
 Lusby
 443-404-5519

 Wisteria Hills Apothecary
 Prince Frederick
 757-927-3342

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.