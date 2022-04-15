Calvert County Congratulates New Businesses

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new businesses:
New Businesses
Lilac & Spruce Designs
Huntingtown
301-979-0115
Big Lots
765 N. Solomons Island Road
Prince Frederick
443-295-3282
You Are Beautiful Lash Extensions
65 Duke St., Suite 208
Prince Frederick
540-424-7091
Pho Town & Grill
746 N. Prince Frederick Blvd.
Prince Frederick
443-295-7409
Heart to Home
Lusby
443-699-6631
ULTA Beauty
845 N. Solomons Island Road
Prince Frederick
443-295-3924
Mind Your Own Box
Lusby
443-404-5519
Wisteria Hills Apothecary
Prince Frederick
757-927-3342
