PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of Independence Day. In addition:

· The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be closed.

· The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be closed on Monday, July 4.

· The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed on Monday, July 4.

· Calvert County’s senior centers will be closed and Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on Monday, July 4. Shelf-stable meals were distributed in advance. Meal delivery will resume on Tuesday, July 5.

· There will be no county bus service on Monday, July 4. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, July 5.

· The Calvert County Board of Elections office will be closed Monday, July 4.

· Calvert Library locations will be closed Monday, July 4, and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at calvertlibrary.info.

· The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours on Monday, July 4.

· The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Monday, July 4. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies.

· All community centers will be closed on Monday, July 4.

· All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be open with normal hours.

· Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open on Monday, July 4, with normal hours.

· Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Kings Landing Park will be open with regular hours of operation. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

· Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

· Cove Point Pool will be open Monday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Kings Landing Pool will be closed.

· Breezy Point Beach & Campground will be open Monday, July 4.

