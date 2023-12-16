Calvert County Launches Designated Driver Campaign to Prevent Impaired Driving

Front row, from left to right: Commissioner Todd Ireland; JoAnn Faber Tyrrell; Bonnie Drayer; Bob Harvey; Sheriff Ricky Cox; Lt. Jimmie Meurrens; Andrew Smith; Kevin Bauer; Matthew Moorman; Candice D’Agostino.

Back row, from left to right: Commissioner Catherine Grasso (Vice President); Commissioner Mike Hart; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Tyler Bowen; Brenna Hudson; Tyrell Claggett; Ryan Jones; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners is partnering with the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. to sponsor the Designated Driver Campaign from Dec. 1, 2023, through Jan. 2, 2024, to encourage countywide impaired driving prevention.

The Designated Driver Campaign provides an opportunity for Calvert County restaurants, clubs, bars, civic and service organizations to join forces with the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, local law enforcement and Calvert County residents in promoting cooperative impaired driving prevention efforts since the loss of life due to impaired driving is preventable.

It is essential that all Calvert County citizens be aware of the importance of having a celebration plan in place, such as a designated driver, and understand that their participation in the campaign can help reduce impaired driving crashes in Calvert County.

Citizens are urged to choose a designated driver for any upcoming holiday parties they may attend and not provide alcohol to those under the age of 21. Area restaurants, clubs, bars, civic and service organizations are also encouraged to County join the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police — Barrack “U” in supporting the Designated Driver Campaign.