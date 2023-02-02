Calvert County Locations Provide Refuge As Warming Centers During Cold Temperatures
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, reminds citizens that locations throughout the county are open for people who need a warm, dry place to take temporary refuge from the cold.

County community centers and library locations are available during regular operating hours:

  • Calvert Library (Main Branch)
     850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick
     410-535-0291
  • Harriet E. Brown Community Center
     901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick
     410-535-7080
  • Northeast Community Center
         4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach
     410-257-2554
  • Mt. Hope Community Center (temporarily closed through Feb. 16)
         104 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland 
     410-257-6770
  • Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center
         130 Auto Dr., Prince Frederick
     410-414-8350
  • Fairview Library
         8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings
     410-257-2101
  • Southern Community Center
         20 Appeal Lane, Lusby
     410-586-1101
  • Southern Library
         13920 H G Trueman Road, Solomons
     410-326-5289
  • Twin Beaches Library
         3819 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach
     410-257-2411

The following locations are available 24/7:

  • Maryland State Police Barrack “U” Lobby
     210 Main St., Prince Frederick
     410-535-1400
  • Calvert County Detention Center Lobby
         325 Stafford Road, Prince Frederick
     410-535-4300

Residents who need transportation to a warming center outside of regular public transportation operating hours should call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 410-535-2800 to request transportation assistance. For medical emergencies, including signs of hypothermia, citizens should call 911.

Citizens are encouraged to reduce their risk of cold-related medical emergencies by limiting exposure to extreme cold as much as possible and wearing multiple layers of warm clothing. Symptoms of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion. If symptoms are detected, get the victim to a warm location and remove wet clothing. Focus on warming the center of the body first and give warm, non-alcoholic beverages if the victim is conscious. Get medical help immediately.

