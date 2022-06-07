CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – For years now Calvert County has suffered under an immense weight that is the opioid crisis, a drug epidemic that has spread across Maryland and the rest of the United States.

The crisis continues to have a negative effect on Calvert, but recent medical discoveries offer concerned citizens some hope for the future.

At the final commissioners meeting for the month of May, health officer Dr. Laurence Polsky presented some encouraging information.

According to him, Calvert County hit its peak in overdose fatalities in 2017 when 32 people lost their lives to opioids.

Since then Calvert has improved greatly. In 2021 the county was 40% the total state average in per capita opioid related deaths. In addition, the number of nonfatal overdoses Calvert has had this year (25) are much lower than the number in St. Mary’s County (67) and Charles County (66).

A lot of this improvement is thanks to the Calvert County Behavioral Health Rapid Response Team that was formed in 2018. Thanks to them more than 50% of overdose victims get medical treatment within 24 hours.

Furthermore, Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance asks something of all Calvert County residents; if you know someone who is struggling with drug addiction or drug related issues, reach out to them and get them help before it is to late.