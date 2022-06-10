Calvert County Office On Aging Launches New Facebook Page

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging (OOA) Division, announces the launch of its new Facebook page.

The page will serve as a connection to the OOA for older adults, senior citizens and caregivers.

Visit www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyOfficeonAging to stay up to date on OOA news, events and more.

“We’re pleased to offer a centralized location for our aging community to find news and information that is specific to their interests,” said Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland.

“This much-needed tool will help seniors and older adults find resources and activities to improve their quality of life, while helping them stay informed of center news, closures and other updates.

In his first year as Aging Services Director Ed Sullivan has worked to make major improvements to how Office on Aging resources are shared with the community, recognizing preferences vary among Calvert’s growing community of seniors.”

“Our community relies on senior center services, and this new channel will assist us in communicating meaningful and relevant information and help us stay connected to those who rely on the services we provide,” said Sullivan.

Resources on the new page will include recreational and educational activities hosted at the senior centers, lunch menus, assistance with prescriptions and utilities, long-term care services and many other resources that promote a healthy and independent lifestyle.

