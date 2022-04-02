Calvert County Office On Aging To Host Stronger Memory Program For Seniors

NORTH BEACH, Md. – The Calvert County Office on Aging will host a “Stronger Memory” program at Calvert Pines, North Beach and Southern Pines senior centers. The program will begin Thursday, April 7, and is intended to help participants prevent, stabilize or slow down cognitive decline through a variety of writing and arithmetic activities.

During a weekly check-in meeting, participants will receive the following week’s program, discuss the program along with other brain health topics, and have a chance to win a prize. The program will be performed independently at home. Check-ins are scheduled every Thursday at the following times:

North Beach Senior Center, 10 a.m.

(9010 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach)

Calvert Pines Senior Center, 11 a.m.

(450 W. Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick)

(450 W. Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick) Southern Pines Senior Center, 9:30 a.m.

(20 Appeal Lane, Lusby)

For more information or to register for the program, call a Calvert County senior center location or contact Office on Aging Program Manager Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606.

The Calvert County Office on Aging provides a broad range of programs and services that enable senior citizens to maintain the best possible quality of life. To find out more about the Office on Aging, visit https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/113/Office-on-Aging.

