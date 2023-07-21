PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Parks & Recreation announces open registration for fall 2023 sports. Fall sports registration is open through Aug. 4 or until divisions are full. The following youth and adult sports signups are available:

Youth Soccer offers separate divisions for boys and girls in pre-K through grade 12. Cost is $50 per player for pre-K and kindergarten divisions and $73 for players in the first through 12 th grade. Residents can choose south, central or northern district for practice and games during signup. Volunteer coaches are always needed. For information on becoming a coach please visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/3068/Volunteer-Opportunities.

Youth Field Hockey for girls in grades K-8 is an introduction to the sport with basic concepts and skills for games. Cost is $71 per child and practice days are to be determined. Required equipment includes shin guards, mouth piece and field hockey stick.

Youth and Adult Tennis Lessons teach the fundamentals, tactical and physical skills of tennis. Registration opens at the end of July with lessons taught by Chie Tougas, one of only 30 coaches in the world to hold a Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) Master of Tennis in Junior Development. Tougas was a senior director at a U.S. Tennis Association training facility in College Park for 12 years and is a U.S. Professional Tennis Association Elite Tennis Professional and PTR Adult Professional. Tougas has worked with all ages and skill levels. Each session lasts four weeks and multiple sessions will be offered. Participants must bring their own racquets and drinks.

Adult Fall Co-Rec Softball is available with a cost of $770 per team. Teams will play a minimum 18-game schedule and a double elimination tournament will be held at the end of the season. Games will be played on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Dunkirk or Hallowing Point Park with a tentative start date of Aug. 15. For more information and entry forms, email sports@calvertcountymd.gov.

Adult Pickleball Ladder Leagues will be held at Hallowing Point Park and Cove Point Park. Each league will be a round robin format and will run for six weeks. The final week will be playoffs with the top four-point leaders. Registration will open at the end of July.

Register online through the Webtrac registration portal or by phone at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. You can also visit the main office located at 901 Dares Beach Rd., Prince Frederick, or any Calvert County community center to register.

For more program information, contact 410-535-1600, ext. 2649, or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksAndRecreation.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks/ and follow Parks & Recreation on Instagram @calvertcountyparksandrec.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.