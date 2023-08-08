Calvert County Planning & Zoning Invites Public Feedback On Zoning Regulations

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning invites county residents to participate in the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance update process. Citizens are invited to participate through public comment, a public forum and observing work sessions and meetings, to have a voice in shaping local development and land use policies and actively contribute to the well-being and future of the community.

The next phase of events will receive and consider feedback and recommendations on the following articles:

Article 22 – Critical Area (view draft Article 22): This article provides regulations that establish and implement the Critical Area resource protection program for the land immediately surrounding the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. The goals of the Critical Area Program are to minimize the adverse impacts on water quality; conserve fish, wildlife and plant habitat; and establish land use policies for development in the Critical Area.

(view draft Article 22): This article provides regulations that establish and implement the Critical Area resource protection program for the land immediately surrounding the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. The goals of the Critical Area Program are to minimize the adverse impacts on water quality; conserve fish, wildlife and plant habitat; and establish land use policies for development in the Critical Area. Article 23 – Marine and Water Dependent Facilities (view draft Article 23): This article provides regulations for the development of the waterfront areas of the county. This article applies to and governs the construction of all marine facilities within Calvert County, in addition to existing federal and state regulations.

(view draft Article 23): This article provides regulations for the development of the waterfront areas of the county. This article applies to and governs the construction of all marine facilities within Calvert County, in addition to existing federal and state regulations. Article 24 – Floodplain (view draft Article 24): This article establishes regulations to safeguard public health, safety and welfare by preventing flood damage, maintaining natural drainage, reducing financial burdens on the community, minimizing rescue efforts and ensuring responsible construction practices in flood-prone areas while meeting participation requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program. These regulations apply to all special flood hazard areas in Calvert County.

Public Comment Period, Aug. 7-Sept. 1: The public comment period begins Monday, Aug. 7 and ends Friday, Sept. 1. Comments may be submitted by email to ZOupdate@calvertcountymd.gov or by mail Attn: ZO Update, 205 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Public Forum, Aug. 24: A public forum will be held Thursday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center located at 901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick. Doors open at 6 p.m. During the forum with zoning staff, members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions. The public may attend in-person or virtually through Zoom by calling 888-475-4499, enter meeting ID 870 4870 1285 and passcode “#.”

Joint Work Session, Sept. 20: A joint work session with the Board of County Commissioners and Planning Commission is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The update process schedule for each phase and draft articles can be viewed online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ZoningOrdinanceUpdate. These dates may be subject to change.

The Calvert County Zoning Ordinance regulates land usage, public facilities and overall county development as part of the effort to promote health, safety and welfare of Calvert County residents, as mandated in the Comprehensive Plan (adopted in 2019 and amended in 2022).

For questions or further information, contact Rachel O’Shea at 410-535-1600, ext. 2339, or by email at rachel.oshea@calvertcountymd.gov, or Will Hager at 410-535-1600, ext. 8553, or by email at will.hager@calvertcountymd.gov.

