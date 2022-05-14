Calvert County Public Schools Appoints Two New Administrators

Ms. Morrison and Mr. Deegan

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On May 12, the Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools approved the appointment of two administrators.

Ms. Julie Morrison was appointed as assistant principal of Calvert High School, and Mr. Matthew Deegan was appointed as assistant principal of Mill Creek Middle School.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, the Superintendent, said, “This is always an exciting time of year when we get to present new and upcoming leadership to our system.

Both new administrators have an incredible background in education and will serve in their new roles to positively benefit our community.”

Ms. Morrison started her career with Calvert County Public Schools as a math teacher at Calvert Middle School in 2003.

Since then, she has held positions within the system to include, math interventionist, core lead, secondary math learning specialist in the Department of Instruction, and is currently the acting vice-principal at Calvert High School.

She received her Bachelor of Arts in Math Education 5-12 from Marshall University and her Master of Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma, a Certificate of Studies in Secondary Math from Notre Dame of Maryland University.

Mr. Deegan previously worked in Charles County Public Schools, most recently as an assistant principal of McDonough High School, a position that was held since 2017.

He also served as an assistant principal at Davis Middle School and academic dean at North Point High School.

He received his Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies from the State University of New York at Fredonia, a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education from the State University of New York at Brockport, and his Master of Science in Educational Leadership at St. John Fisher College.