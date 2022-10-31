PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Calvert County Public Transportation is giving people one less reason to not vote in this year’s General Election.

The county will be offering free rides on public transportation this year on Election Day, Nov. 8.

All county buses will operate on the normal Tuesday schedule.

All passengers ride free!

For more information, contact the Calvert County Public Transportation Division at 410-535-1600, ext. 2360.

Visit the Calvert County Government’s website for more details on bus routes and schedules. Click here to visit their website.

