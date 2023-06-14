Calvert County Residents Encouraged To Destroy Invasive Insect

Photo Courtesy: Maryland Department of Agriculture

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – “Destroy it and report it.” That’s what The Maryland Department of Agriculture is urging Calvert County residents to do if they see a certain colorful but very destructive insect recently found in the area.

It’s called the spotted lanternfly and it feeds on a wide range of fruit, trees and crops. The concern is that the insects can infest nurseries, orchards, vineyards and more.

Recently the MDA recovered a lanternfly nymph from a trap they set up in Huntingtown. Now, they’re asking people in Calvert County to familiarize themselves with what the insects look like, destroy it, then report it through an online survey, here. A photo of the insect is required to submit the survey.

MDA Entomologist Kenton Sumpter tells The BayNet that residents need to be especially careful if they work or travel in areas heavily infested by lanternfly.

“Lanternfly can hitchhike very easily and may be accidentally transported back to Calvert County on a person’s vehicle,” says Sumpter.

The Spotted Lanternfly came to the U.S. from China back in 2014. They do not pose any threat to humans or animals but do threaten agriculture, forestry, and tourism.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com