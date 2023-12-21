PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 11 – December 17, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,768 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 23-88599 On December 13, 2023, Deputy MacWilliams responded to the 1700 block of Old Adelina Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 8 p.m. on Dec. 12 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 13, an unknown suspect damaged the lock system for the victim’s security gate. The estimated value of damaged property is $500.00.

Damaged Property: 23-89574 On December 17, 2023, DFC Mohler responded to Dunkirk Park located at 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk, for the report of property destruction. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect(s) vandalized a portable toilet at the dog park. The estimated value of the damaged property is $900.00.

Theft: 23-88131 On December 11, 2023, Deputy Tunnell was dispatched to the Sheriff’s Office for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a backpack with various medications had been stolen from her unlocked vehicle while parked in the 400 block of W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The estimated value of the stolen property is unknown at this time.

Theft: 23-88695 On December 13, 2023, DFC Shoemaker responded to Taco Bell located at 13400 HG Trueman Road in Solomons, for the reported theft. The complainant advised an unknown male entered the restaurant and proceeded to the restrooms. The male was observed exiting the bathroom grabbing food from the counter and exiting the store without making payment. The suspect was seen fleeing in an Amazon van. The estimated value of stolen property is $10.00.

Theft: 23-89103 On December 15, 2023, Deputy Lewis responded to Traders Seafood Restaurant located at 8132 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed Jennifer Rachel Tate, 43 of no fixed address, ordered food totaling $25.71 and left the restaurant without paying for her meal. Tate was placed under arrest for Theft: Less than $100.

Theft: 23-89470 On December 16, 2023, Deputy Grierson responded to Baia Coastal Kitchen located at 8323 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Latorri Alicesarah Jones, 32 of Lusby, entered the restaurant at 10 a.m. and ordered food and multiple alcoholic beverages totaling $71.22 while sitting at the bar. After several hours passed, Jones advised she had no way of paying for the food and service. Due to a call history of Jones in similar incidents, Jones was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less than $100.

DUI Arrests For The Week Of Dec. 11 – Dec. 17 On Dec.13, Gary N. Rogers, 60 of Washington D.C., by DFC Rzepkowski

On Dec. 13, Eduardo A. Escobar, 48 of Fort Washington, by Deputy Newton

On Dec. 13, Eric A. Brooks Jr., 36 of California, by Deputy Fleenor

On Dec. 15, Amy K. Ford, 45 of Huntingtown, by DFC Rzepkowski

On Dec. 15, Eric J. Freeland Sr., 54 of Chesapeake Beach, by Sgt. Livingston

On Dec. 16, Ronald J. Ernest, 22 of Danielson, CT, by Deputy Zinn

On Dec. 16, Denzil M. Bonner, 27 Lusby, by Deputy Hendrickson

On Dec. 16, Jose M. Canales, 56 of Chesapeake Beach, by Deputy Mister

On Dec. 16, Noe Quel Sequen, 31 of Prince Frederick, by Deputy Jones

ARRESTS:

Thomas Dahsay Gary, Jr.

On December 15, 2023, Deputy Jones to a residence on Eastern Church Road in Lusby, for the report of a disorderly subject. The complainant advised a male was on scene breaking out car windows. As Deputy Jones pulled into the driveway, he was drawn to the residence due to the sound of glass breaking. Deputy Jones observed a male walking toward him with a baseball bat. The suspect Thomas Dahsay Gary, Jr., 27 of Lusby, was placed into custody. Investigation revealed Gary had smashed out three vehicles’ front and rear windshields, the front residence storm door, and four house windows. The estimated value of the damaged property is $4,000.00. Gary was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property Value $1,000+, and Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less $1,000.

Michael Joseph Keller

On December 17, 2023, DFC Plant responded to PetSmart located at 10400 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk, for the reported trespassing. The complainant advised a male suspect later identified as Michael Joseph Keller, 60 of no fixed address, was in front of the business yelling at customers. Upon making contact with the suspect, Keller began yelling profanities causing a disturbance in the presence of employees and customers of local businesses. Keller was placed into custody for transport and began spitting inside the patrol vehicle. Keller continued to use profanities and threatened the officer and threatened to burn down the PetSmart. Keller was charged with Trespassing: Private Property, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, and Arson/Threat.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov