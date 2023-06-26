Calvert County Sheriff's Office Introduces Newest K9 Unit Member, K9 Atlas!

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – We are are proud to introduce the newest member of our Sheriff’s Office family and our K9 unit, K9 Atlas! K9 Atlas is a 14-month-old German Shephard mix and he will be partnered with our newest handler, DFC Hendrickson.

K9 Atlas will be trained in Tracking, Patrol, Narcotics Detection, Evidence Article Searches, Building Search, and Area Searches.

DFC Hendrickson is excited for their upcoming training together and looks forward to serving the citizens of Calvert County.

More photos and a feature story on K9 Altas to include ‘how he got his name’ to come!