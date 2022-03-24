PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — During the week of March 14, 2022 – March 20, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,634 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 22-13935

On March 14, 2022, Deputy Wilder responded to Solomons Town Center Park located at 13300 Dowell Road in Lusby, MD for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 10 p.m. on March 13 and 8 a.m. on March 14, unknown suspect (s) destroyed three hand soap dispensers in the bathroom and attempted to clog the toilets. The estimated value of damaged property is $90.00.

Damaged Property: 22-14194

On March 15, 2022, Deputy Newton received a report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between March 11 and March 13, 2022, unknown suspect (s) caused damaged to his vehicle while parked at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 13100 Dowell Road in Solomons, MD. Several scratch marks were observed on the hood as well as the driver and passenger side windows of the vehicle. The estimated value of damaged property is $1,500.00.

Damaged Property: 22-15360

On March 20, 2022, Deputy Wilder responded to the 12300 block of Catalina Drive in Lusby, MD for the report of a possible burglary that had already occurred. The complainant advised unknown suspect (s) attempted to break in and damaged the rear of the house. Investigation revealed a broken window screen, several pieces of chipped vinyl siding and a broken out window. Numerous large rocks were discovered lying on the ground behind the house. The estimated value of damaged property is $1400.00.

Theft: 22-13937

On March 14, 2022, Deputy Shoemaker received report of a theft. The complainant advised unknown suspect (s) stole the front and rear registration plates of a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of W. Mount Harmony Road in Owings. The value of stolen property is $100.00.

Theft: 22-14403

On March 16, 2022, Deputy T. Bowen received report of a theft. The complainant advised unknown suspect (s) stole a bouquet of red and white artificial flowers off of a family member’s tombstone from Southern Maryland Gardens located at 10255 Ward Road in Dunkirk, MD. The estimated value of stolen property is $200.00.

ARRESTS

Pictured Top L to R: Brown, Graves. Bottom L to R: Gear, Bolts

On March 17, 2022, Deputy Strong responded to the Rod ‘N’ Reel located at 4160 Mears Ave in Chesapeake Beach, MD for the report of a 911 hang up. Upon arrival, Deputy Strong made contact with Je Von Marie Brown, 34 of Hampstead, MD, who was visibly intoxicated. Management of the establishment advised the deputy that Brown was acting belligerent, arguing with the staff and requested she be trespassed from the property. Brown was instructed by management to vacate the property numerous times, but refused to leave. Brown was placed under arrest for Trespassing. Upon arrival at the Calvert County Detention Center, a search of Brown’s person revealed a spring loaded switchblade knife. Brown was charged with Trespassing: Private Property, Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement and Concealing a Dangerous Weapon.

On March 17, 2022, Deputy Plant conducted a traffic stop in the area of Southern Maryland Blvd. and Chaneyville Rd in Owings, MD. Upon making contact with the occupants, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle and marijuana was observed in plain view. A vehicle search revealed a total of 237.3 grams of marijuana, a marijuana filled joint and a Dabwoods THC cartridge. Tyler Davell Graves, 25 of Prince Frederick, MD, was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+.

On March 17, 2022, Deputy Hendrickson conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle stopped in the middle of the southbound Rt. 4 in the area of Industry Lane in Prince Frederick, MD. Contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle and it was determined the rear passenger Gina Renee Gear, 29 of Huntingtown, MD, had an open warrant for her arrest. Gear was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. A search of Gear’s person yielded a bag containing a white powdery substance of suspected heroin. Gear was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.

On March 15 2022, Deputy Wilder responded to the Bark and Bath Pet Salon located at 240 Town Square Drive in Lusby, MD for the report of counterfeit currency. Investigation revealed, Tommie Lee Bolts, Jr., 31 of Great Mills, MD attempted to make change for a $100 bill at four local businesses using fake U.S. currency. Bolts was arrested and charged with Possessing/Issuing Forged Currency.