Calvert County Sheriff's Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of David Todd Dennison

David Todd Dennison

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of David Todd Dennison, age 46 of Lusby.

Dennison is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Negligent Manslaughter-Auto/Boat/Other Vehicle.

Anyone with information in regards to Dennison, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800,

Cpl. J. Harms (301) 956-4932,

Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137,

DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413 and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.