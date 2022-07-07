PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 27, 2022 – July 3, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,430 calls for service throughout the community.

Assault: 22-37925

On July 2, 2022, deputies responded to the Atomic Seafood Restaurant, located at 258 Town Square Drive in Lusby, MD, for a reported fight in progress. Upon arrival, deputies learned two victims had been stabbed/cut during a fight in the parking lot. One of the subjects involved in the fight sustained a stab wound/laceration which required him to be transported to an area hospital. Investigation is ongoing.

Burglary: 22-37327

On June 30, 2022, Deputy Wilder responded to the 11600 block of Deadwood Drive in Lusby, MD, for the reported burglary that had already occurred. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a small metal window frame had been broken out. No other damage was found and nothing appears to have been stolen. The estimated value of the damaged property is unknown at this time.

Burglary: 22-37202

On June 29, 2022, Deputy Savick responded to the 3800 block of Gordon Stinnett Ave in Chesapeake Beach, MD, for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) forced entry into the home after breaking the latch to a sliding glass door. Nothing appears to have been stolen. The value of damaged property is unknown at this time.

Burglary: 22-37972

On July 3, 2022, Deputy Mister responded to the 3900 block of Gordon Stinnett Ave in Chesapeake Beach, MD, for the reported burglary that had already occurred. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the screens to the rear door had been removed and a lock to the door had been broken. Deputies observed burn marks to the carpet and marker drawings on the walls of the bedroom closet. The estimated value of the damaged property is unknown at this time.

Burglary: 22-37512

On July 1, 2022, deputies responded to the Jewelry Exchange located at 2805 W. Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk, MD, for a commercial burglary that had already occurred. Investigation revealed three subjects forced entry into the store and began smashing display cases. Approximately $75,000 in jewelry was stolen. The estimated value of damaged property is $35,000. The suspects were wearing all black and were seen to have matching gloves. Anyone with information on these suspects or incident, is asked to contact Det. Wells at Wayne.Wells@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case number 22-37512.

Theft: 22-37825

On July 7, 2022, Deputy R. Jones responded to the 4200 block of Sixes Road in Prince Frederick, MD, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) cut the catalytic converter off his vehicle. The estimated value of stolen property is $1,000.

Theft: 22-36843

On June 27, 2022, Deputy Hendrickson received report of a theft. The complainant advised the front registration plate was stolen from his vehicle. The estimated value of stolen property is $100.

Theft: 22-36824

On June 27, 2022, Cpl. Livingston received report of a theft. The complainant advised the front and rear registration plates were stolen from his vehicle. The estimated value of stolen property is $100.

Theft: 22-37062

On June 28, 2022, Deputy Morrison responded to the 6300 block of 3rd Street in Chesapeake Beach, MD, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an Amazon package containing a t-shirt and a hoodie were stolen from her mailbox. The estimated value of stolen property is $100.

ARRESTS:

Tessa Leanne Clark

On July 2, 2022, Deputy Krueger initiated a traffic stop in the area of Highview Circle and Thunderbird Drive in Lusby, MD. During the stop, a small plastic tear-off containing a white powder/rocks (suspected crack), a crack pipe, a scale, and three Suboxone strips were located. A passenger, Tessa Leanne Clark, 34 of White Plains, MD was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

Brooke Alexandra Wood

On July 1, 2022, Cpl. Moran initiated a traffic stop following a traffic complaint in the area of Armory Road and Monnett Court in Prince Frederick, MD. Contact was made with the driver, Brooke Alexandra Wood, 22 of Chester, NH, who had a bag of marijuana stuffed in her shirt, hanging out in plain view. Wood exited the vehicle and handed Cpl. Moran the bag of marijuana. A vehicle search revealed three cut straws. Wood advised she had additional items stuffed in her shirt. A search of Wood’s person revealed one pill of Oxycodone and 13 pills of Alprazolam. Wood was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving, and other traffic related charges.

Christina Marie Sita

On June 27, 2022, Sgt. Denton initiated a traffic stop in the Walmart parking lot located at 150 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, MD after observing a vehicle drive strike a curb and drive over the grassy median. The driver, Christina Marie Sita, 32 of Huntingtown, MD, admitted to drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. A vehicle search revealed a cut straw with a white powdery residue, a folded $5.00 bill with a white powdery residue, and a prescription bottle with seven Clonazepam pills and half a Xanax pill. Sita was transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office where she was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, Negligent Driving and other traffic related charges.

Jessica Marie Vaughan

On July 2, 2022, Deputy Plant responded to the 7-Eleven located at 2849 W. Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk, MD for a welfare check. The complainant advised a female with a young child appeared to be nodding off at the Slurpee machine. Contact was made with Jessica Marie Vaughan, 35 of Upper Marlboro, MD, who appeared confused and disoriented. Vaughan exited the store and asked the deputy where her vehicle was. Vaughan began searching her purse for her keys and a prescription pill bottle not prescribed to Vaughan was observed in plain view. A search of Vaughan’s purse revealed seven clear capsules containing heroin, five clear capsules containing heroin residue, and three cut straws containing heroin residue. Vaughan was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and two counts of CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.

