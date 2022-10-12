Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 3, 2022 – October 9, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,418 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 22-57846

On October 5, 2022, Deputy Tavares responded to the 5300 block of Williams Wharf Road in St. Leonard, for the report of a burglary that had already occurred. The complainant advised sometime between 11 a.m. on Oct. 4 and 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 5, an unknown suspect (s) forced entry into a shed on the property and stole a blue and yellow 2001 Yamaha Banshee. The estimated value of the stolen property is $8,000.00.

Damaged Property: 22-58283

On October 7, 2022, DFC Ward responded to Mount Harmony Elementary School located at 900 W. Mt. Harmony Lane in Owings, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised that 12 concrete patio stone pavers had been damaged. The estimated value of the damaged property is $200.00.

Damaged Property: 22-58641

On October 8, 2022, Deputy Dailey responded to Dunkirk Park located at 10750 Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 4 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., an unknown suspect (s) destroyed a urinal, a paper towel dispenser, and a soap dispenser in a bathroom at the park. The estimated value of the damaged property is $700.00.

Theft: 22-57880

On October 5, 2022, Deputy Ashley responded to the 1000 block of Adelina Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 and 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 4, approximately 400-500 feet of copper wire was stolen from the bed of the victim’s work truck. The estimated value of the stolen property is between $500-$1,000.00.

Theft: 22-57952

On October 5, 2022, Deputy Ashley received a report of a theft. The complainant advised two handicap placards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle that was parked outside the Walmart located at 150 N Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The estimated value of the stolen property is $90.00.

ARRESTS:

Robert Allen Rice

On October 5, 2022, Deputy Sylver responded to the Giant located at 655 North Solomon’s Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of trespassing and theft. The complainant advised Robert Allen Rice, 56 of no fixed address, entered the Giant with a pushcart to gather groceries. After grocery shopping, Rice left his cart at the front door and proceeded to get on a handicapped mobility scooter and left the area. Investigation revealed Rice had previously trespassed from the property. Rice was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $1500 to Under $25,000 and Trespass: Private Property.

Marvin Wayne Thomas

On October 5, 2022, Deputy Huy responded to the Starbucks located at 55 Harrow Lane in Prince Frederick, for the report of trespassing. The complainant advised Marvin Wayne Thomas, 56 of Prince Frederick, was inside the Starbucks and had been previously trespassed from the establishment. Thomas was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

Nathan Oliver White

On October 6, 2022, Deputy Claggett responded to the 3800 block of E. Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed Nathan Oliver White, 40 of Chesapeake Beach, entered the establishment and grabbed a black leather backpack (containing:1 Apple Air Pod Pro, 1 Apple Air Pod, 1 Set of Keys, and $20 US Currency) on the counter and placed it underneath his hoodie, and exited the store. White was identified as a suspect from video surveillance and later admitted to the theft. The total value of the stolen property was $802.04. White was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to under $1500.

Brad Allen Lafley

On October 6, 2022, Cpl. Robshaw initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the area of Rt. 4 and Lower Marlboro Road. The motorcycle was observed splitting traffic, driving down the center line causing vehicles to swerve out of the way. The motorcycle accelerated as Cpl. Robshaw approached with lights and sirens. The operator of the bike was traveling at speeds of 123 mph in a 55-mph zone during rush hour weaving in and out of traffic with no regard for other drivers on the roadway. The driver of the motorcycle, Brad Allen Lafley, 36 of Dunkirk, was stopped southbound Rt. 4 at Walnut Creek in Huntingtown and placed under arrest for Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving, and Fleeing and Eluding as well as other traffic offenses.

Michael Stephen Gallow

On October 7, 2022, Cpl. Livingston initiated a traffic stop in the area of Town Square Drive and H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby, for a traffic violation. During the course of the traffic stop, a probable cause search was conducted and revealed a glass pipe with a copper filter, two “caps” containing a white rock-like substance (suspected crack cocaine), and a single mid-size white rock-like substance (suspected crack cocaine). The driver, Michael Stephen Gallow, 60 of Lusby, was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis.

David Wayne Chance

On October 8, 2022, Cpl. Kelly responded to the Tiki Bar located at 85 Charles Street in Solomons, to assist the Fire Department evacuate and secure a portion of the bar that had smoke and a potential fire coming from the ceiling area. During that time, patrons were asked to move a safe distance away or leave the Tiki Bar. David Wayne Chance, 40 of Preston, MD, started arguing about not leaving. Chance was asked multiple times to move to a safe spot away from the smoke and potential fire, but refused and continued to argue causing a disturbance and distraction for other customers to see. Once again, Chance was instructed to leave the property but failed to comply. Chance was escorted off the property and was actively resisting arrest. Chance was placed in custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

Robert Allen Rice

On October 8, 2022, Deputy R. McCourt Jr, was on routine patrol in the area of the Big Lots located at 765 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Dep. McCourt observed Robert Allen Rice, 56 of no fixed address, walk onto the Big Lots property. It was confirmed through the Calvert County Control Center that Rice had been previously trespassed from the property. Rice was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

Dexter Erwin Holland

On October 9, 2022, Deputy Mister responded to Abner’s Crabhouse located at 3748 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of trespassing. Investigation revealed Dexter Erwin Holland, 40 of Owings, was asked to leave the establishment by restaurant staff. Deputy Mister arrived on scene and observed Holland sitting at the bar refusing to leave. Holland had a cup in his hand from another establishment. It is a rule of Abner’s Crabhouse to not have any outside food or beverage in the restaurant. Deputy Dymond advised Holland he was being trespassed and had to leave to which he failed to comply. Holland continued to yell causing a disturbance, drawing the attention of Abner’s patrons. Holland was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property and Disorderly Conduct.