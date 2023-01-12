PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 2 – January 8, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,467 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 23-1198

On January 6, 2023, Deputy Strong responded to the 12200 block of Bandera Lane in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) had tampered with the victim’s AC unit and drained all the freon. The estimated value of the damaged property is $248.86.

Theft: 23-0822

On January 4, 2023, Deputy Sylver received report of a theft from the 3000 block of Lighthouse Blvd. in Lusby. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) stole a Stihl weed wacker from the victim’s garage. The estimated value of the stolen property is $300.00.

Theft: 23-0787

On January 4, 2023, Deputy McCourt received report of a theft that occurred in the 300 block of Overlook Drive in Prince Frederick. The complainant advised the rear registration plate had been stolen from the victim’s vehicle sometime between Jan. 3 and Jan. 4. The estimated value of the stolen property is $100.00.

Theft: 23-1292

On January 6, 2023, Deputy Strong responded to the 100 block of Laurel Lane in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6, an unknown suspect (s) stole the front registration plate from the victim’s vehicle. The estimated value of stolen property is $100.00.

Theft: 23-1270

On January 6, 2023, Deputy Wilder responded to Sneades Ace Home Center located at 11861 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised two suspects entered the store and proceeded to each grab a 3 pack of Dewalt rechargeable, lithium batteries. The suspects concealed the batteries on their person and exited the store, past all points of sale without paying for the merchandise. The estimated value of the stolen property is $600.

Theft: 23-1448

On January 7, 2023, M/DFC Wood responded to the 300 block of Whitetail Drive in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 12:15 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Jan. 7, an unknown suspect (s) stole a Champion 4000w generator from the bed of the victim’s truck parked in the driveway of the residence. The estimated value of the stolen property is $479.99.

ARRESTS:

Brian Keith Aicher

On January 3, 2023, DFC Ostazeski responded to the area of Hallowing Point Road and Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick for a report of a traffic complaint. The suspect vehicle was observed passing on the shoulder, following too closely, and swerving from lane to lane nearly striking other vehicles. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Brian Keith Aicher, 57 of Mechanicsville, was incoherent. Aicher began throwing himself about the vehicle and flinging his arms around becoming increasingly agitated. A vehicle search revealed a burnt glass smoking device (crack pipe) with a white powdery residue (suspected crack cocaine). Aicher was escorted to a patrol vehicle where he began to headbutt the side of the vehicle causing property damage. Aicher was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Malicious Destruction of Property Value $1000+, Reckless Driving, and Negligent Driving amongst other traffic-related charges.

Sven Andrew Parker

On January 8, 2023, Deputy Ashley conducted a traffic stop on N. Solomons Island Road at Plum Point Road in Huntingtown. Upon making contact with the driver, Sven Andrew Parker, 29 of Upper Marlboro, Parker fled on foot from the vehicle. A 911 call received from a citizen advised a suspect matching Parker’s description was banging on the caller’s front door. Deputies responded to the caller’s residence in the 2200 block of N. Solomons Island Road where Parker was located and placed into police custody. Parker was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Obstructing and Hindering, Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order of a Law Enforcement Officer, and other traffic-related charges.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov