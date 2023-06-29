PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 19– June 25, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,663 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 23-45304

On June 25, 2023, Cpl. Callison responded to the 1900 block of Pardoe Road in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. Investigation revealed 3 reflective signs and approximately 20 feet of guard rail had been spray painted with green graffiti. The estimated value of damaged property is $900.00.

Destruction of Property: 23-44556

On June 22, 2023, Deputy DeSantis responded to the 9000 block of Bay Ave in North Beach, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 9 p.m. on June 20th and 6 a.m. on June 22nd, three of the victim’s tires were slashed. The estimated value of damaged property is $721.66.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 23-44938

On June 23, 2023, DFC Rzepkowski responded to the 6500 block 4th Street in Chesapeake Beach, for report of a vehicle theft. The complainant advised sometime between 8 p.m. and 11:53 p.m. on June 23rd, the victim’s vehicle was stolen from the front of the residence. The estimated value of stolen property is $7,000.00.

Theft: 23-44367

On June 21, 2023, Cpl. Livingston received report of a theft. The complainant advised his wallet was left on the checkout counter of the Breezy Point Market and when the victim went back to retrieve it, the wallet and its contents (Driver’s license, social security card, various credit cards, etc.) had been stolen. The estimated value of stolen property is $100.00.

ARRESTS:

Brian Anthony Hill

On June 21, 2023, Deputy Zinn responded to CalvertHealth Medical Center located at 100 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a disorderly subject. Investigation revealed Brian Anthony Hill, 42 of no fixed address, assaulted hospital staff after kicking a hole in the wall, kicking down a hospital bed gate, and ripping down a curtain causing $1,300.00 in damaged property. Hospital staff reported Hill to be aggressive and disorderly while kicking and spitting on deputies. Hill was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Second-Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

Shelley Marie Dodson

On June 24, 2023, Deputy Aley responded to the 7-Eleven located at 15 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed Shelley Marie Dodson, 51 of Lusby, went behind the counter and stole a pack of Newport cigarettes. The estimated value of stolen property was $11.44. Dodson was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Theft: Less than $100.

DUI Arrests for the week of June 19 thru June 25

Date of Arrest Name Age Hometown Arresting Deputy June 19 Dennis N. Sosa 26 Woodbridge, VA DFC Shoemaker June 23 Craig R. McDaniel 68 Leonardtown DFC Strong June 23 Klaus D. Sexton 60 Huntingtown Dep. Tavares June 25 Owen F. Murphy 62 St. Leonard Dep. Shoemaker June 25 Tuvshinbayer Banzragch 38 Elkridge Dep. Fleenor

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov