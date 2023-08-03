PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of July 24 – July 30, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,705 calls for service throughout the community.

Property Destruction: 23-53778

On July 30, 2023, Deputy R. Jones responded to the 600 block of San Gabriel Road in Lusby, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 6 p.m. on July 29 and 8 a.m. on July 30, an unknown suspect(s) egged the victim’s vehicle parked outside the residence. Egg shells were observed on the ground next to the vehicle and the paint on the vehicle had been scratched due to the egg residue. The estimated value of damaged property is $1,000.00.

Theft: 23-52298

On July 24, 2023, DFC. Dymond responded to Terrance Drive in Prince Frederick, for the reported theft. The complainant advised numerous tools and yard equipment had been stolen from a storage trailer on the victim’s property. The estimated value of stolen property is approximately $1,800 -$2,000.00

Theft: 23-53177

On July 28, 2023, DFC Murphy responded to the 300 block of Seagull Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for the reported theft. Contact was made with the complainant who advised a ground hog had been causing issues at the neighborhood lot, so the complainant placed a live animal trap on the lot located in the 300 block of Overlook Drive. Sometime between 5:30 p.m. on July 27 and 6:30 a.m. on July 28, an unknown suspect(s) stole the animal trap. The estimated value of stolen property is $69.00.

Theft: 23-52598

On July 25, 2023, Deputy McCourt responded to the 300 block of Rivers Reach Court in Prince Frederick, for the reported theft. The complainant advised sometime on July 24, an unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s prescription medication from inside her residence. The estimated value of stolen property is $80.00.

ARRESTS:

Hayden Alexander Crowell

On July 27, 2023, Cpl. Livingston was on routine patrol when he observed a black motorcycle proceed through a solid red light. The motorcycle then passed the deputy’s marked patrol vehicle and sped up to a high rate of speed fleeing the deputy. A description of the motorcycle was broadcasted to units in the area. The motorcycle was observed driving on the shoulder, weaving in and out of traffic, passing vehicles on the shoulder and running solid red lights at speeds in excess of 100 mph. Deputies witnessed the motorcycle turn down Broomes Island Road in Port Republic. Moments later deputies located the motorcycle and its operator in the area of Mackall and Parran Road in St. Leonard. The driver, identified as Hayden Alexander Crowell, 20 of Lusby, was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Attempting to Elude a Police Official Vehicle by Failing to Stop along with numerous other traffic related charges.

Heather Nicole Hugel

On July 27, 2023, DFC Shoemaker initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of NB Rt. 4 and Southern Connector Blvd in Lusby. Further investigation revealed the driver, Heather Nicole Hugel, 33 of Great Mills, was in possession of CDS paraphernalia. A vehicle search revealed one burnt glass pipe with white powder residue, on plastic rod with white powder residue on the tip, and unburnt copper wire. Hugel was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

DUI Arrests for the week of July 24 – July 30:

On July 26, Clifton Lawrence Murphy, III, 42 of Chesapeake Beach, was arrested by M/DFC Cress

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov