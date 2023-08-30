PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of August 21 – August 27, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,572 calls for service throughout the community.

Theft: 23-59510

On August 24, 2023, Deputy Fleenor responded to a residence in the 11500 block of Hoofbeat Trail in Lusby, for report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 and 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 24, unknown suspects stole the victim’s laptop and work documents from an unlocked vehicle. Dep. Fleenor located the laptop snapped in half laying in the roadway. The estimated value of damaged property is $1,100.00.

Property Destruction: 23-59157

On August 22, 2023, DFC Dymond responded to the 200 block of Fairground Road in Prince Frederick for report of property destruction. The complainant advised that two of his car tires had been slashed. The estimated value of damaged property is $410.00.

Theft: 23-58869

On August 21, 2023, M/DFC Burgraff responded to Holiday Drive in Solomons, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised her lawn furniture had been stolen sometime during the night. The table is described as wrought iron with a glass top and green in color. The estimated value of stolen property is $100.00.

Theft: 23-58856

On August 21, 2023, Dep. T. Bowen responded to the Sheriff’s Office located at 30 Church St. in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised his Maryland registration plate had been stolen from the victim’s trailer. The estimated value of stolen property is $100.00.

Theft: 23-59146

On August 22, 2023, M/DFC Burgraff responded to a residence on Deer Court in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and rummaged through the vehicle’s center console and stole approximately $5.00. Nothing else appears to have been stolen.

ARRESTS:

Dylan Shane Chapman

On August 24, 2023, Dep. Sylver responded to the area of West Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a suspicious person. Contact was made with Dylan Shane Chapman, 23 of no fixed address, walking out of the Safeway pushing a stroller with a backpack in it. Investigation revealed Chapman had been previously trespassed from the Safeway. Chapman was placed under arrest for Trespassing: Private Property.

DUI Arrests for the week of August 21 – August 27

On Aug. 25, Karen D. Hall, 59 of North Beach, by Dep. Daily

On Aug. 25, Peggy A. King, 68 of Chesapeake Beach, by DFC Lewis

On Aug. 26, Melvin G. Hernandez, 38 of Hyattsville, by DFC Aley

On Aug. 26 , Charles R. Corbin Jr., 48 of Lusby, by Dep. Jones

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov