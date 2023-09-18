PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 4 – September 10, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,611 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 23-62916 On September 4, 2023, at 10:05 p.m., Deputy DeSantis responded to the 8100 block of Moffat Run in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a burglary in progress. Contact was made with the homeowner who advised an unknown suspect described as a white middle-aged male with blonde hair and facial hair wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and sandals was inside the victim’s garage and fled between nearby townhomes as the victim entered. Nothing appears to have been stolen, moved, or destroyed.

Damaged Property: 23-63352 On September 6, 2023, DFC Contic responded to the 3800 block of Bedford Drive in North Beach, for the reported damaged property. The complainant advised a Penske van drove over a 2ft brick retaining wall outlining a flower bed causing damage to the victim’s landscaping. The vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene. The estimated value of damaged property is $200.00.

Robbery: 23-63937 On September 9, 2023, at approximately 2:37 a.m., deputies responded to the 7-Eleven convenient store located at 2849 W. Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk, for the report of an armed robbery. Investigation revealed three suspects wearing dark clothes and ski masks entered the store to rob it. One of the suspects walked behind the counter wielding a handgun and forced the employee into a back room. A second suspect stole numerous cartons of cigarettes valued at $3,600.00. The third suspect broke into the ATM and fled with a tray of US currency. While processing the crime scene, it was determined bleach was poured all over the floor of the business. All suspects fled in a dark blue metallic BMW in an unknown direction. This case remains under investigation.

Theft: 23-64254 On September 10, 2023, Deputy Zinn received report of a motor vehicle theft. Investigation revealed the victim’s vehicle, a black 2004 Lincoln 4S passenger car was stolen from the victim’s driveway on Gregg Drive in Lusby sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 10. The victim advised his wallet containing approximately $70 in cash, a $50 iHop gift card, a Samsung phone and miscellaneous personal belongings were inside the vehicle. At the time of the theft, the vehicle was left unlocked, windows down and a key inside of the vehicle. The estimated value of the vehicle and its contents is approximately $1,167.00.

Theft: 23-64304 On September 10, 2023, Deputy Bowen responded to the AutoZone located at 2990 Plaza Drive in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed a suspect described as a white male with a goatee wearing a black shirt and a white hat stole a Duralast starter, a Duralast battery, and a battery install kit. The suspect fled the store and was observed getting into a burgundy Ford Explorer (a 2005 to 2009 model). The total value of stolen property is $389.00.

Theft: 23-64141 On September 9, 2023, Deputy Daily responded to the 4400 block of Harvest Lane in Huntingtown, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., an unknown suspect (s) stole the victim’s rear Maryland registration plate while parked at the Prince Frederick Walmart located at 150 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The estimated value of stolen property is $150.00.

ARRESTS:

George Thomas Leonard, II

On September 5, 2023, Deputy Gadwill responded to a residence on Mulberry Lane in Huntingtown, for the report of an active burglary in progress. Deputies arrived on scene and observed a male suspect bleeding from his forearms and hands. Investigation revealed the homeowner observed George Thomas Leonard, II, 36 of no fixed address, trespassing on the victim’s private property. Leonard was discovered aggressively banging on the front door. Leonard opened the door and attempted to enter the home. Leonard broke the double-pane glass of the front door with his fist. Leonard was transported to CalvertHealth and treated for his injuries. After receiving medical treatment, Leonard was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with 3rd Degree Burglary, 4th Degree Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property Valued $1,000+ and Trespassing: Private Property.

Justin Michael Ford

On September 8, 2023, DFC Kwitowski responded to Anglers Seafood Bar and Grill located at 275 Lore Road in Solomons, for the report of a fight in progress. Deputies arrived on scene and observed Justin Michael Ford, 33 of Lusby, exclaiming multiple profanities at a loud volume of speech. Deputies attempted to calm Ford down, who continuously shouted profanities and racial slurs. Ford was advised numerous times to remain calm and not to disrupt the peace but failed to comply as he was challenging citizens to fights. Ford was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Intoxicated Public Disturbance.

Elizabeth Marie Ireton

On September 8, 2023, DFC Lewis responded to Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar located at 8323 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of indecent exposure. The complainant advised a white female wearing a black shirt was observed urinating on the rocks in the parking lot of the establishment in view of several patrols dining in the outside area of the restaurant. Deputies located the female identified as Elizabeth Marie Ireton, 41 of no fixed address. Ireton began to yell profanities and make inappropriate hand gestures towards the deputies on scene. Due to Ireton screaming profanities, several citizens in the area stopped to observe her actions. Ireton was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged Indecent Exposure and Disorderly Contact.

DUI Arrests for the week of September 4 – September 10: On Sept. 4, Joseph M. Adams, 52 of Huntingtown, was arrested by Deputy Newton

On Sept. 8, Jonathan P. Oakley, 33 of St. Leonard, was arrested by Deputy Gadwill

On Sept. 9, Christopher S. Raley, 42 of Chesapeake Beach, was arrested by Deputy Daily

On Sept. 9, Miranda E. Lambert, 20 of Huntingtown, was arrested by Deputy McCourt

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov.