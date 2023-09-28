PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 18 – September 24, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,932 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 23-67815

On Sept. 24, 2023, Deputy R. Jones responded to the American Legion Post 274 located at 11820 HG Trueman Road, in Lusby, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised one of the metal poles in front of the establishment had been damaged and broken off. The estimated value of damaged property is $150.00.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 23-67258

On September 22, 2023, M/DFC Aurich responded to the 3600 block of 7th Street in North Beach, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., an unknown suspect (s) stole the victim’s black Harley-Davidson Softail Standard motorcycle. The estimated value of stolen property is $3,000.00.

Theft: 23-66335

On September 19, 2023, DFC Dymond responded to 130 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with two victims who reported both of their wallets and contents inside (credit cards and U.S. currency) had been stolen sometime on Sept. 18 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:03 p.m. Investigation revealed unknown suspect (s) made several fraudulent purchases with the stolen cards. The total cumulative value of the stolen items and charged of both victims is $4,573.52.

Theft: 23-66293

On September 19, 2023, responded to the 12000 block of Steven Lane in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised his Ring floodlight camera was missing and the wires had been cut. The estimated value of stolen and damaged property is $300.00.

ARRESTS:

Dwayne Mathew Dorsey

On Sept. 20, 2023, DFC N. Buckler initiated a traffic stop in the area of SB Rt. 4 in the area of Cove Point Road in Lusby, on a vehicle for an equipment violation. Further investigation revealed, a bag of suspected cocaine and a digital scale were located inside the vehicle. The driver, Dwayne Mathew Dorsey, 38 of Lexington Park, was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possess-Not Cannabis and CDS: Possess of Paraphernalia.

Elizabeth Marie Ireton

On September 22, 2023, DFC Wilder responded to the Wawa convenience store located at 305 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, for a complaint of a female using the bathroom in public. After reviewing video surveillance and speaking to witnesses, Elizabeth Marie Ireton, 41 of no fixed address, was observed urinating in the parking lot of the establishment. Hours earlier, Ireton was located loitering outside of Sakura Express consuming alcoholic beverages. Ireton was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Indecent Exposure, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, and Disorderly Conduct.

Justin Robert Brady

On September 22, 2023, deputies responded to the Wawa located at 305 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick, for the reported disorderly subjects. Contact was made with Justin Robert Brady, 30 of Sunderland, who was heavily intoxicated, laying on the floor of the store, yelling at deputies while disturbing customers inside the establishment. Brady was asked to leave the property and became disorderly and verbally combative. Brady eventually left the store but remained on the property. Hours later deputies responded back to the Wawa for the same disorderly subjects. DFC Crum made contact with Brady asking him to vacate the property to which he refused. Brady was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

DUI Arrests for the week of September 18 – September 24:

On September 18, Rebecca A. McDonald, 26 of Lusby, was arrested by Deputy Jones

On September 22, Jonathan P. Oakley, 33 of St. Leonard, was arrested by DFC Ostazeski

On September 22, Ryan M. Kalender, 36 of Lusby, was arrested by DFC Strong

On September 24, Jerome A. Lewis, 33 of Temple Hills, was arrested by Deputy Gadwill

On September 24, Nelson D. Cruz Garcia, 45 of Hyattsville, was arrested by Deputy Daily

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov