PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 2 – October 8, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,881 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 23-71572 On October 8, 2023, at 11:25 p.m., Deputy R. Jones responded to the 11600 block of Asbury Circle in Solomons, for report of a burglary that had already occurred. Investigation revealed sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., unknown suspects forced entry into the residence through a screen window and stole $40 in US currency, a Visa Mastercard, and 5 checkbooks. The estimated value of stolen property was $190. The estimated value of damaged property is $150.

Littering: 23-70037 On October 3, 2023, Deputy McCourt responded to the 1500 block of Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard, for the reported littering. Contact was made with the complainant who advised for the past few months an unknown subject has been dropping bags of human feces in the middle of St. Leonard Road between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Deputies continue to investigate.

Theft: 23-69878 On October 1, 2023, M/DFC Burgraff responded to the 1200 block of Back Creek Loop in Solomons, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, an unknown suspect (s) stole the victim’s bicycle and a vehicle bike rack. The bicycle is described as a 36″ SixThreeZero bike and is all black in color. The estimated value of stolen property is $800.00.

Theft: 23-69882 On October 2, 2023, Deputy Bowen responded to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between Sept. 22 and Sept. 27, a Virginia registration plate (trailer tag) had been stolen from a parked trailer at a residence in the 5800 block of Hickory Road in St. Leonard. The estimated value of stolen property is $99.00.

ARRESTS:

Michael Joseph Keller

On October 6, 2023, DFC Plant observed Michael Joseph Keller, 60 of no fixed address, in the area of the Giant Food located at 10790 Town Center Blvd. in Dunkirk. Keller had been indefinitely trespassed from the Giant and had two active warrants through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Keller was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

DUI Arrests for the week of October 2 – October 8 Date of Arrest Name Age Hometown Arresting Deputy October 2 Shearice T. Holton 32 Washington D.C. DFC Rzepkowski October 4 Elaine D. Simpson 40 Lusby DFC Wilder October 4 Brayam J. Millan Dilent 26 Mechanicsville Deputy Tavares

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov