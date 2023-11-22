PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the weeks of November 6 – November 19, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 3,764 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 23-81098 On November 14, 2023, Deputy Mister responded to the 8800 block of Erie Ave in North Beach, for the reported damaged property. The complainant advised her vehicle had been egged. Eggshells and yolk were discovered all over the hood and windshield of the vehicle. The estimated value of damaged property is unknown at this time.

Property Destruction: 23-80278 On November 11, 2023, Deputy Sylver responded to the 3000 block of Lower Marlboro Road in Owings, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised his mailbox as well as the mail inside the box had been burned. The estimated value of damaged property is $200.00.

Property Destruction: 23-82289 On November 19, 2023, Cpl. Ward responded to the 100 block of Armory Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised she heard a noise outside her window at 1 a.m. Cpl. Ward arrived on scene and observed two exterior windows had been damaged with multiple cracks. The estimated value of damaged property is $1400.00.

Theft: 23-79607 On November 8, 2023, DFC Sturdivant responded to the Safeway located at 10276 Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect stole the victim’s handicapped placard from inside of his vehicle. The estimated value of stolen property is $10.00.

Theft: 23-80663 On November 10, 2023, Det. Childress responded to Patuxent High School located at 12485 Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that six 18” orange traffic safety cones had gone missing. The estimated value of stolen property is $120.00.

Theft: 23-80761 On November 13, 2023, Deputy Aley responded to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office located at 30 Church Street, in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised she left her Canon camera at the Solomons boat ramp on Monday, November 6, 2023, between 5 – 6:30 p.m. The complainant realized she left her camera on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, around 7 a.m. and responded to the boat ramp to retrieve it. Upon arrival at the ramp, the camera was no longer there. The camera is described as a Canon EOS 90D and a Sigma AF 150-600mm camera lens. The estimated value of stolen property is $2,303.00.

Theft: 23-91760 On November 17, 2023, DFC Barger responded to Planet Fitness located at 865 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for a reported theft. The complainant advised his wallet had been stolen from a locked locker inside the gym. The victim advised his locker was locked using a three-dial lock. The wallet contained $400 in cash, a credit card, a debit card, a driver’s license, and an insurance card. The victim received several fraud alerts regarding fraudulent charges that occurred on the credit card shortly after the wallet had been stolen. The total amount stolen is $2317.34.

Theft: 23-82208 On November 18, 2023, Deputy T. Bowen responded to the 11500 block of Senora Lane in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised four Amazon packages were stolen from the victim’s front steps. The victim received photo confirmation the packages had been delivered and upon going to retrieve them, the packages were missing. The estimated value of stolen property is $112.00.

Theft: 23-81019 On November 14, 2023, Deputy Brown responded to the T-Mobile store located at 10119 Ward Road in Dunkirk, for a reported theft. Investigation revealed two males entered the store and began to pull phones and watches off the front displays then fled on foot. Suspect #1 is described as 5’ 8”, wearing an orange jacket, black hat, blue facemask, and New Balance shoes. The other male was approximately 5’11”, wearing a gray sweat-suit, blue hat, blue facemask, and New Balance shoes. An estimated $6,147.00 in property was reported stolen.

ARRESTS:

Joseph Anthony Peifer

On November 9, 2023, DFC Plant responded to the Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers located at 170 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, in an attempt to locate a wanted person. Upon arrival, deputies entered the restaurant and observed Joseph Anthony Peifer, 23 of Owings, wanted on two active warrants through Maryland State Police. As deputies approached Peifer, he fled towards the rear of the restaurant and out the exit door. A brief foot chase ensued as Peifer ran toward the drive-thru and Walmart. Peifer was apprehended and placed into custody. Prior to entering the Detention Center, Peifer advised he was in possession of Percocet. A search of Peifer revealed two Oxycodone pills and a Ziploc bag containing a white powdery substance of suspected Heroin and a straw with residue. Peifer was arrested and charged with two counts of CDS: Possession- Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting and Interfering with Arrest, and Obstructing and Hindering.

Kevil Casswell Gregory

On November 8, 2023, Calvert deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing several traffic offenses. Upon making contact with the driver, Kevil Casswell Gregory, 43 of Lusby, and passenger Alexa Kirsten Freeman, 28 of Lusby, it was learned Gregory was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Further investigation revealed Suboxone and a bottle containing a strong odor of urine inside the center console. Gregory was placed under arrest and transported to Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis and Altering a Drug or Alcohol Test. Freeman was also transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and a search on Freeman’s person upon entry to the jail revealed a glass pipe with burn marks and cooper material. Freeman was charged with two counts of CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and Altering a Drug or Alcohol Test.

Brian Emery Freeman, Jr.

On November 15, 2023, Deputy Hudson initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation in the area of Bayside Road and 31st Street in Chesapeake Beach. Upon making contact with the driver, Brian Emery Freeman, Jr., 31 of Brandywine, Freeman initially provided a false name. Freeman advised he did not have a valid driver’s license. Investigation revealed Freeman had active open warrants through St. Mary’s and Charles County. Freeman was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with False Statement to a Peace Officer.

David Earl Donaldson

On November 15, 2023, Deputy MacWilliams responded to the area of Rt. 4 and Walton Road in Huntingtown, to assist with a traffic stop. The driver, David Earl Donaldson, 57 of Hyattsville, initially provided a false name. Through further investigation, it was revealed Donaldson had open and active warrants through another agency. Donaldson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was arrested for the warrants and charged with making a False Statement to an Officer.

Eric Lamont Teal

On November 16, 2023, at 8:07 p.m., DFC Wilder responded to the 12300 block of Ridge Road in Lusby, for a disorderly subject. Prior to arrival, citizens concerned for their safety reported Eric Lamont Teal, 60 of Lusby, on his porch yielding a hammer, screaming, and making threats. Deputy Wilder arrived on scene and made contact with Teal. Further investigation revealed Teal was in possession of crack cocaine. Teal was placed under arrest and charged with Disorderly Conduct and CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis.

DUI Arrests for the week of November 6 – November 19 On Nov. 10, Roberto NMN Rodriguez, 41 of Owings, was arrested by M/DFC Wood

On Nov. 10, Nicholas A. Lebel , 36 of Solomons. was arrested by Dep. Fleenor

On Nov. 11, Kasey M. Evers, 28 of Lusby, was arrested by Dep. MacWilliams

On Nov. 13, Jagr S. Croson, 22 of Lusby. was arrested by Dep. McCourt

On Nov. 14, Marcos E. Curup Popol, 22 of Lusby, was arrested by Sgt. Naughton

On Nov. 15, Lorenzo Keemer, 56 of Port Republic, was arrested by DFC Crum

On Nov. 18, Emerson C. Schaeffer, 25 of Lexington Park, was arrested by Dep. Gadwill

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov