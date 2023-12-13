PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 4 – December 10, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,831 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 23-86099 On December 4, 2023, at 2:45 a.m., Deputy Aurich was in the area of the Sunderland 7-Eleven located on Dalrymple Road and heard the sound of glass breaking coming from the Sunderland Village Center across the street. Deputy Aurich located an abandoned vehicle, a 2016 Kia Soul, that had crashed into the glass panel of the front door to three shared businesses (Consolation Evangelistic Ministries, Liquid Visions Tattoo Gallery, and the gun store PSG Armory). Investigation revealed the abandoned vehicle was reported stolen through Anne Arundel County. The estimated value of the damaged property to the exterior door is $3,000.00. No property was reported to be missing.

Property Destruction: 23-86136 On December 4, 2023, Deputy MacWilliams responded to the intersection of Rt. 4 and White Sands Drive in Lusby, for the report of property destruction. Investigation revealed the signs at the entrance of the White Sand’s neighborhood belonging to Vera’s restaurant had been damaged. The signs along with the electrical panels had been knocked off their posts and damaged. The estimated value of the damaged property is $250.00.

Theft: 23-87206 On December 7, 2023, Deputy R. Jones responded to the 11200 block of Cove Lake Drive in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a pair of Apple AirPods were stolen from an unsecured locker in the men’s locker room at Patuxent High School. The estimated value of stolen property is $150.00.

Theft: 23-86166 On December 4, 2023, DFC Ostazeski responded to the Weis located at 13300 HG Trueman Road in Solomons, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed an unidentified black female entered the store and stole a large quantity of seafood then proceeded to leave the store without paying for the stolen items. The suspect is described as a black female in her 20s, wearing black pants, a black shower cap, a gray hooded sweatshirt with pink accents, and black and white Nike shoes. The estimated value of stolen property is $267.70.

Theft: 23-87601 On December 9, 2023, DFC Crum responded to Ulta Beauty located at 845 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed three suspects entered the store wearing surgical masks. Two of the suspects were observed grabbing multiple fragrance products, placing them into bags, passing all points of sale, and fleeing the parking lot. Witnesses observed the suspect vehicle to be a black Acura SUV traveling at speeds over 100 mph north on Rt. 4. The estimated value of the stolen property is $1000.00 +.

Vandalism: 23-87046 On December 7, 2023, Deputy Tunnell responded to 25 Family Lane in Prince Frederick, for the report of property destruction/vandalism. The complainant advised two of the victim’s busses had broken down as a result of diesel fuel that had been intentionally added to the exhaust fluid in the busses causing significant damage to the fuel lines. A total of ten buses were found to have a contaminated mixture in their fuel tanks. The estimated value of property damage is $54,000.00.

ARRESTS:

Robert Allen Rice

On December 7, 2023, DFC Plant responded to the Bob Evans located at 65 Main Street in Prince Frederick, for the reported trespassing. Upon arrival, contact was made with Robert Allen Rice, 57 of no fixed address, who was observed to be standing near the front entrance of the establishment. Rice had been previously trespassed indefinitely from the property. Rice was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

DUI Arrests for the week of December 4 – December 10 On Dec. 4, Elise S. Kolle, 48 of Prince Frederick, by Deputy Baxter

On Dec. 6, Ikea S. Taylor , 34 of Lusby, by Deputy Baxter

On Dec. 7, Bohdan P. Harris, 20 of Rose Haven, by Deputy Brown

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov