Calvert County Sheriff's Office Welcomes Four New Deputies

L to R: Deputy T. Zinn, Deputy O. Sylver, Deputy M. Dawson and Deputy T. Claggett

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Today, four Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputy recruits were sworn in, pinned, and signed their oath of office during the Calvert Board of County Commissioners’ public meeting.

The recruits will graduate along with their classmates from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy on Friday, September 2, 2022.

Thank you for choosing to protect and serve the citizens of Calvert County. We wish you a safe and successful career.

L to R: Capt. B. Jones, Capt. B. Parrott, F/Sgt. R. Selkirk, Sheriff M. Evans, Deputy T. Zinn, Deputy O. Sylver, Deputy M. Dawson, Deputy T. Claggett, Capt. R. Cox, Capt. R. Jones, Sgt. J. Denton, Lt. Col. D. McDowell, and Capt. T. Fridman

Please join us in welcoming them to the CCCO family.

-Deputy Tyrell Claggett

-Deputy Michelle Dawson

-Deputy Olivia Sylver

-Deputy Tanner Zinn

Calvert County Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy P. Smith swearing in deputies