Calvert County Sheriff's Office Welcomes Four New Deputies

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Today, four Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputy recruits were sworn in, pinned, and signed their oath of office during the Calvert Board of County Commissioners’ public meeting.
The recruits will graduate along with their classmates from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy on Friday, September 2, 2022.
Thank you for choosing to protect and serve the citizens of Calvert County. We wish you a safe and successful career.
Please join us in welcoming them to the CCCO family.