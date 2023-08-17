PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of August 7– August 13, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,593 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 23-55846

On August 7, 2023, DFC Sturdivant responded to the 1700 block of Holland Cliffs Road in Huntingtown, for the report of a burglary that had already occurred. The complainant advised sometime between Aug. 2 and Aug. 7, an unknown suspect(s) pried the victim’s front door open and damaged the door frame. Nothing appears to have been missing and no other damage was found. The estimated value of damaged property is $300.00.

Damaged Property: 23-55753

On August 7, 2023, responded to the area of Parran Road and Bond Street in St. Leonard, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between Aug. 4 and Aug. 7, an unknown suspect(s) broke out the rear window of the victim’s vehicle and deflated all four tires. The estimated value of damaged property is $1,000.00.

Damaged Property: 23-55868

On August 7, 2023, M/DFC Aurich responded to the Harris Teeter located at 10125 Ward Road in Dunkirk, for the reported theft from auto. The complainant advised sometime between 7:17 p.m. and 8:43 p.m., unknown suspects smashed out the passenger side window, broke the steering column, and removed the ignition switch on the victim’s vehicle. The estimated value of damaged/stolen property is unknown at this time.

Damaged Property: 23-56186

On August 9, 2023, DFC Newton responded to the 9600 block of Courtland Drive in Dunkirk, for the reported theft from a vehicle. The complainant reported an unknown suspect broke into the victim’s vehicle and ripped out the plastic underneath the dash. Investigation revealed the ignition had been “ripped” out in an attempt to start and steal the vehicle. The estimated value of damaged property is $1,000.00.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 23-55750

On August 8, 2023, DFC McCourt responded to the 1600 block of Parran Road in St. Leonard, for the reported motor vehicle theft. Contact was made with the complainant who advised his Ford F-150 had been stolen from outside the victim’s residence. A search of the area was conducted, and DFC Anderson located the stolen vehicle in the back corner of a field hidden in the wood line. Investigation revealed the victim’s wallet, $400 in cash, and multiple credit cards were also stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft: 23-56795

On August 11, 2023, Dep. Bowen responded to the 2000 block of Timberneck Drive in Owings, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised approximately $1,500 worth of tools were stolen from the back of the victim’s work truck (battery drill, impact set, band saw, stand up light, hammer drill vacuum, work lamp, 6 pack charger, and battery vacuum cleaner). The victim also stated $300 in personal tools were stolen from his driveway (battery drill, ratchet set, battery grinder, grease gun, air compressor, etc.) The estimated value of stolen property is $1,800.00.

Theft: 23-56718

On August 11, 2023, Deputy Dawson responded to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for the report of a theft. The complainant advised his son’s black and red Nintendo Switch was stolen from the Chesapeake Beach community Center located at 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., during summer camp. The estimated value of stolen property is $300.00.

Theft: 23-56666

On August 11, 2023, Deputy Smith responded to the 7-Eleven located at 685 Prince Frederick Blvd. in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a tall black male entered the store, went behind the counter, and grabbed multiple VUSE Alto products and ran out of the store without paying for the merchandise. The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction. The estimated value of stolen property is $590.76.

ARRESTSOn August 7, 2023, DFC Kwitowski responded to the 11500 block of HG Trueman Road in Lusby, for report of a hit and run automobile accident with injury. The complainant advised a silver sedan collided with the victim’s vehicle causing heavy front-end damage then left the area. Moments later, the driver of the suspect vehicle, Xavier James Holloway, 19 of Lusby, arrived at the accident scene and advised he was driving the silver Nissan that struck the victim’s vehicle. Holloway advised he initially left the area because he did not want to pay for the victim’s vehicle to be towed. Holloway was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident Involving Attended Vehicle Damage and Failure to Immediately Return and Remain at Scene of an Accident Involving Bodily Injury.

Xavier James Holloway

On August 8, 2023, DFC Aley responded to the Ulta Beauty located at 845 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft in progress. Contact was made with management who advised a black female was observed placing items into her bags. Contact was made with Rochelle Shanekia Dowansingh, 35 of Queens, NY, as she exited the store. Dowansingh was asked to produce a receipt for her items. Dowansingh showed Dep. Aley a receipt for 2 bottles of hair products and advised she did not steal anything from the store. After reviewing store surveillance, Dowansingh was observed placing two Tree Hut products (Colada and pineapple foaming gel wash) in her white bag under her backpack. Dowansingh then admitted to stealing the products. Dowansingh was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Theft: Less than $100 and

Rochelle Shanekia Dowwnsingh

On August 8, 2023, Deputy Daily responded to the Calvert County Detention Center located at 325 Stafford Rd. in Barstow, for the report of an inmate having contraband. Investigation revealed Gino Jacquesz Williams, 22 of Washington D.C., grabbed a broom, broke the handle in half and utilized the sharp end of the broom as a weapon. Williams began swinging the weapon around yelling for deputies to come get him. The Emergency Response Team made entry into William’s cell block took Williams into custody. A search of William’s person revealed a plastic bag containing 2 grams of suspected marijuana. Williams was charged with Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement and Possession of a Weapon While Confined/Detained.



Gino Jacquez Williams

On August 10, 2023, DFC Crum responded to Joann Fabrics & Crafts located at 521 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for a reported indecent exposure. The complainant advised a white male was sitting on a bench outside the store with his privates out as people were passing by in their vehicles. The male was also observed urinating as he was sitting down. Contact was made with Robert Allen Rice, 57 of no fixed address. Rice had been previously been trespassed indefinitely from that location. Rice was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property and Indecent Exposure.

Robert Allen Rice





DUI Arrests for the week of August 7 – August 13

Date of Arrest Name Age Hometown Arresting Deputy August 10 Kimberly M. Foster 55 Lusby Dep. J. Smith August 13 Austin P. Pullman 33 Owings Dep. T. Bowen

