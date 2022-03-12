PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Parks & Recreation has joined forces with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company, to bring in a new program that offers players a safe and fun way to participate in a community activity from home. Players will participate from their own homes by purchasing a GGLeagues spring esports pass for $40. The pass is your ticket to compete in as many different games as you would like. All players need to register through https://app.ggleagues.com/…/calvert-county-parks-and….

The winner of the league will be crowned the champion of the Maryland region. Winners for each region will receive a shirt and medal! To play, you must have a console/computer to play on, email address, own the game you are registering to play and have the ability to play live. All games are monitored by GGLeagues and players are held to a code of conduct to maintain a fun and safe gaming atmosphere.

The registration deadline for the spring season is April 13. Below is a list of our divisions by age group:

Youth Division* (ages 8-12)

*Fortnite is not available in this division

Teen Division (ages 13-18)

Adult Division (ages 18+)

For step-by-step instructions for registering on ggleagues.com, click on this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIzvXToYRU4.