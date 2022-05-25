Calvert County Students Win Statewide Financial Literacy And Economics Competitions

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – One Calvert County team of middle school students and one individual middle school student have been named winners in regional and statewide competitions organized by the Maryland Council on Economic Education. The winners of the economics and financial literacy challenges were announced at an awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The winning students from Calvert County are:

– The team of Kaylee Rossi and Samantha Winston from Northern Middle School in Owings – southern region winners of the Spring Stock Market Game™ at the middle school level.

The Stock Market Game™ (SMG) is an educational simulation that teaches about the world of investing, the American economic system and the global economy. Students work in teams to invest and manage an imaginary $100,000 portfolio while developing skills in math, teamwork, research and critical thinking.

– Madalyn Sokolov from Northern Middle School – winner of the Grades 6-8 Division of the Investwrite essay competition

InvestWrite is a national writing competition that reinforces the economic concepts students learned by participating in the Stock Market Game™.

These competitions are coordinated by the Maryland Council on Economic Education, the nearly 70 year-old nonprofit that assures that Maryland’s school children leave high school equipped with the economic and financial literacy knowledge and decision-making skills they will need to make informed decisions as consumers, workers, citizens, savers, investors and participants in the global economy. In addition to student programs, MCEE offers free professional development and financial literacy education training and lesson plans for educators. Based on the campus of Towson University, MCEE supports more than 2,000 teachers each year who reach over 20,000 Maryland students.

Said Julie Weaver, MCEE Executive Director, “The winning students from Calvert County should be proud of this statewide honor. They have creatively demonstrated their understanding of financial and economic concepts, as well as the importance for all students to learn about finances and how our economy works.”