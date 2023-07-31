Calvert County to Celebrate 40th Annual National Night Out

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated Aug. 1, 2023 as National Night Out in Calvert County.
Police-community partnerships, neighborhood safety, awareness and cooperation are important themes of the National Night Out program. The 40th Annual National Night Out provides a unique opportunity for Calvert County to join forces with thousands of other communities across the country in promoting cooperative, police-community crime prevention efforts.
The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. is the local sponsor of National Night Out and plays a vital role in assisting the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police — Barrack “U” through joint crime, drug and violence prevention efforts.
Citizens are encouraged to join the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc., Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police — Barrack “U” and the National Association of Town Watch in supporting the 40th Annual National Night Out event.