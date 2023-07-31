Calvert County to Celebrate 40th Annual National Night Out

Front row, from left to right: Robin Sizemore; Sandy Early; Sgt. Roscoe Kreps; John Allen; William Smith; JoAnn Faber Tyrrel; Lt. Jimmie Meurrens; Candice D’Agostino; Carla Hance; Sara Coffey; Lynn Taylor; Robert Denton.

Back row, from left to right: Mike Showalter; Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Todd Ireland; Lt. Jason Dean; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Bob Harvey; Major Dave Canning; Lt. Col. Dave Payne; Captain Roscoe Jones; Tori Boschert; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated Aug. 1, 2023 as National Night Out in Calvert County.

Police-community partnerships, neighborhood safety, awareness and cooperation are important themes of the National Night Out program. The 40th Annual National Night Out provides a unique opportunity for Calvert County to join forces with thousands of other communities across the country in promoting cooperative, police-community crime prevention efforts.

The Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc. is the local sponsor of National Night Out and plays a vital role in assisting the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police — Barrack “U” through joint crime, drug and violence prevention efforts.

Citizens are encouraged to join the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Inc., Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police — Barrack “U” and the National Association of Town Watch in supporting the 40th Annual National Night Out event.